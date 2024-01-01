Menu
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

48,629 KM

$61,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9FEL3MZ244031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2021 GMC Sierra 1500