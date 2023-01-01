$46,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
HEV Luxury | 1-Owner! | CLEAN | Ontario Local
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: KM8S5DA17MU009393
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,598 KM
This Santa Fe is a hybrid Hyundai all-wheel drive SUV with ACCIDENT FREE, Ontario local, ONE-OWNER history! Optioned in SpaceBlack on 19 alloy wheels, over a dark beige leather interior, and equipped with a turbocharged 1.6L engine with a 60 horsepower electric motor for increased efficiency and fuel economy! The Luxury-trim Santa Fe features keyless entry/start, HTRAC adjustable drive modes, a digital dash display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic roof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering/rear seats, adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist, and remaining factory warranty!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
