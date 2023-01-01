Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

25,598 KM

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury | 1-Owner! | CLEAN | Ontario Local

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury | 1-Owner! | CLEAN | Ontario Local

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9448012
  • Stock #: 18517
  • VIN: KM8S5DA17MU009393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18517
  • Mileage 25,598 KM

Vehicle Description

This Santa Fe is a hybrid Hyundai all-wheel drive SUV with ACCIDENT FREE, Ontario local, ONE-OWNER history! Optioned in SpaceBlack on 19 alloy wheels, over a dark beige leather interior, and equipped with a turbocharged 1.6L engine with a 60 horsepower electric motor for increased efficiency and fuel economy! The Luxury-trim Santa Fe features keyless entry/start, HTRAC adjustable drive modes, a digital dash display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic roof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering/rear seats, adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist, and remaining factory warranty!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

