2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$152,800 + taxes & licensing 5 , 2 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7512717

7512717 Stock #: 17924

17924 VIN: SALWZ2RE6MA754281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17924

Mileage 5,289 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.