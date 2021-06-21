Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

5,289 KM

Details Description Features

$152,800

+ tax & licensing
World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Sport SVR Carbon Edition | Carbon Edition | *LOW Mileage* | LOADED

Location

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$152,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7512717
  • Stock #: 17924
  • VIN: SALWZ2RE6MA754281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17924
  • Mileage 5,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Carbon Edition SVR is a POWERFUL Range Rover Sport with a 575 horsepower supercharged V8 and LOADED with technology and features! Optioned in Fuji White with a black roof over a Ebony/Pimento Red leather interior and gloss black 22” wheels. This luxury-sport SUV features EXTENSIVE carbon fiber including a carbon hood, mirror caps, and interior trim! Thoroughly optioned with heads-up display, front/rear heated/cooled seats, panoramic roof, 360-view camera, Meridian sound system, and equipped with adjustable suspension, an active exhaust system, and 4x4 capability! Available with CLEAN, SINGLE OWNER history and remaining factory warranty!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

