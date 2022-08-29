Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

32,365 KM

$73,800

$73,800

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 S | Clean! | Ontario Local

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 S | Clean! | Ontario Local

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

$73,800

32,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9160090
  Stock #: 18442
  VIN: SALYJ2EUXMA305134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18442
  • Mileage 32,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Eiger Grey Metallic Velar is a luxury Range Rover featuring advanced tech, luxury features, and modern styling! The P340 Velar is equipped with a 6-cylinder engine and adjustable air suspension and drive modes! A host of luxury features on this Range include keyless entry with push-button start, a panoramic roof, configurable digital dash display, 360-view backup camera, and 4x4 capability!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

