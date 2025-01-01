2021 Toyota Highlander

Menu
WOW!! Check out this gorgeous Highlander Hybrid XLE that just arrived at our store.  This beauty is a local Ontario SUV in excellent shape inside and out and shows the care the previous owners gave it.  It comes loaded with every option you could need or want in a family SUV.  If youre looking for a stylish, comfortable luxury SUV then make sure to check out this beauty.  Carfax shows Theft recovery hence the substantial price savings, otherwise its a very nice clean SUV thats sure to bring years of driving pleasure unless it gets stolen again and in that case youll be happy you saved thousand of dollars compared to one that hadnt been stolen yet.  Secure this fantastic deal and opportunity by calling or E-mail today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).

CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.

If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:

"This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! 

WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.

TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!

Details

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

56,370KM
VIN 5TDGBRCH8MS034379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 56,370 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this gorgeous Highlander Hybrid XLE that just arrived at our store.  This beauty is a local Ontario SUV in excellent shape inside and out and shows the care the previous owners gave it.  It comes loaded with every option you could need or want in a family SUV.  If you're looking for a stylish, comfortable luxury SUV then make sure to check out this beauty.  Carfax shows Theft recovery hence the substantial price savings, otherwise it's a very nice clean SUV that's sure to bring years of driving pleasure unless it gets stolen again and in that case you'll be happy you saved thousand of dollars compared to one that hadn't been stolen yet.  Secure this fantastic deal and opportunity by calling or E-mail today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).

CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.

If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! 

WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.

TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!

COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

