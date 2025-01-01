$41,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID / XLE / AWD / LOW KM'S / 7 PASSENGER /LOCAL
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID / XLE / AWD / LOW KM'S / 7 PASSENGER /LOCAL
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 56,370 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! Check out this gorgeous Highlander Hybrid XLE that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV in excellent shape inside and out and shows the care the previous owners gave it. It comes loaded with every option you could need or want in a family SUV. If you're looking for a stylish, comfortable luxury SUV then make sure to check out this beauty. Carfax shows Theft recovery hence the substantial price savings, otherwise it's a very nice clean SUV that's sure to bring years of driving pleasure unless it gets stolen again and in that case you'll be happy you saved thousand of dollars compared to one that hadn't been stolen yet. Secure this fantastic deal and opportunity by calling or E-mail today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
______________________________________________
FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models. Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy. Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).
_______________________________________________
CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics. Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.
If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
_______________________________________________
PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report!
_______________________________________________
WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages. Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties. At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________
TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle? Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!
_____________________________________________
COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bespoke Auto Gallery
Bespoke Auto Gallery
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-749-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-749-7979