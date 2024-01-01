2022 Audi RS 5

Menu
Our Nardo Grey RS5 Sportback is a high-performance and technologically advanced 4-door Audi sports car with Quattro and a 445 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. Optioned with Black Optics styling on black 20 wheels with red brake calipers, over a black leather interior with RS Interior Design details, and red honeycomb stitching.

Highly equipped with features including keyless entry/push-button start, massaging front seats, adaptive cruise control, a 360-view camera system, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, wireless phone charging, configurable drive modes, and so much more!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

20,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WUABWCF50NA901935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Nardo Grey RS5 Sportback is a high-performance and technologically advanced 4-door Audi sports car with Quattro and a 445 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. Optioned with Black Optics styling on black 20 wheels with red brake calipers, over a black leather interior with RS Interior Design details, and red honeycomb stitching.



Highly equipped with features including keyless entry/push-button start, massaging front seats, adaptive cruise control, a 360-view camera system, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, wireless phone charging, configurable drive modes, and so much more!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2022 Audi RS 5