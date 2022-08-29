Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW M440i

6,068 KM

Details Description Features

$73,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2022 BMW M440i

2022 BMW M440i

i xDrive | 1-OWNER | Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW M440i

i xDrive | 1-OWNER | Clean!

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 9160063
  2. 9160063
  3. 9160063
  4. 9160063
  5. 9160063
  6. 9160063
  7. 9160063
  8. 9160063
  9. 9160063
  10. 9160063
  11. 9160063
  12. 9160063
  13. 9160063
  14. 9160063
  15. 9160063
  16. 9160063
  17. 9160063
  18. 9160063
  19. 9160063
  20. 9160063
  21. 9160063
  22. 9160063
  23. 9160063
  24. 9160063
  25. 9160063
  26. 9160063
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

6,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9160063
  • Stock #: 18418
  • VIN: WBA13AR06NCK65643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 6,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Our CLEAN, Ontario local, and ONE OWNER M440i is a modern and advanced luxury-sports coupe from BMW, featuring xDrive, a 380 horsepower turbo-I6 engine, and M Performance tech and equipment! Optioned in Brooklyn Grey Metallic on black 19” wheels with red brake calipers, over a Tacora Red interior. Highly equipped with features including Comfort Access, carbon fiber interior trim, M Performance displays, carbon fiber interior trim, 360-view camera, a Harman/Kardon sound system, adjustable drive modes, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2015 Lexus RC F | Ac...
 64,465 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 20,554 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche 911 Car...
 8,726 KM
$159,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory