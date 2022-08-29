$73,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-203-7010
2022 BMW M440i
i xDrive | 1-OWNER | Clean!
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$73,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9160063
- Stock #: 18418
- VIN: WBA13AR06NCK65643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Our CLEAN, Ontario local, and ONE OWNER M440i is a modern and advanced luxury-sports coupe from BMW, featuring xDrive, a 380 horsepower turbo-I6 engine, and M Performance tech and equipment! Optioned in Brooklyn Grey Metallic on black 19” wheels with red brake calipers, over a Tacora Red interior. Highly equipped with features including Comfort Access, carbon fiber interior trim, M Performance displays, carbon fiber interior trim, 360-view camera, a Harman/Kardon sound system, adjustable drive modes, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From World Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.