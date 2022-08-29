Menu
2022 BMW M850i

19,832 KM

Details Description Features

$112,800

+ tax & licensing
$112,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2022 BMW M850i

2022 BMW M850i

i xDrive | Clean! | LOADED

2022 BMW M850i

i xDrive | Clean! | LOADED

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$112,800

+ taxes & licensing

19,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9160075
  Stock #: 18439
  VIN: WBABC4C02NCH96686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,832 KM

Vehicle Description

An Ontario local and ACCIDENT FREE 8-series, our M850i is BMW’s flagship luxury-performance coupe, with enhanced M Performance equipment, advanced luxury tech, and remaining factory warranty! Optioned in metallic black on black 20” wheels with blue brake calipers, over a black leather interior with carbon fiber trim. Powered by a twin-turbo V8, putting down 520 horsepower to all 4 wheels through adaptive and adjustable xDrive. 



An extensive list of tech and features include Comfort Access with soft-close doors, LaserLight headlights, a heads-up display, a digital dash display, adaptive cruise, heated/cooled seats, a Harman/Kardon sound system, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and fully configurable drive modes! 



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

