$112,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-203-7010
2022 BMW M850i
i xDrive | Clean! | LOADED
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$112,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9160075
- Stock #: 18439
- VIN: WBABC4C03NCH96686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 19,832 KM
Vehicle Description
An Ontario local and ACCIDENT FREE 8-series, our M850i is BMW’s flagship luxury-performance coupe, with enhanced M Performance equipment, advanced luxury tech, and remaining factory warranty! Optioned in metallic black on black 20” wheels with blue brake calipers, over a black leather interior with carbon fiber trim. Powered by a twin-turbo V8, putting down 520 horsepower to all 4 wheels through adaptive and adjustable xDrive.
An extensive list of tech and features include Comfort Access with soft-close doors, LaserLight headlights, a heads-up display, a digital dash display, adaptive cruise, heated/cooled seats, a Harman/Kardon sound system, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and fully configurable drive modes!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From World Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.