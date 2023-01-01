2022 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 3 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10280382

10280382 Stock #: 18829

18829 VIN: 5UXJU4C06N9K71223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18829

Mileage 17,359 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.