$88,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-203-7010
2022 BMW X5
M50i | Grigio Telesto
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10280382
- Stock #: 18829
- VIN: 5UXJU4C06N9K71223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18829
- Mileage 17,359 KM
Vehicle Description
This X5 is a luxury SUV with the latest tech and features from BMW, optioned in BMW Individual Grigio Telesto Pearl, equipped with a 520 horsepower twin-turbo V8, xDrive, and M Sport upgrades!
LOADED with performance capabilities and advanced luxury features, this X5 M50i features Comfort Access with soft-close doors, a heads-up display, BMW Laser headlights, configurable drive modes, a digital dash display, heated/cooled cupholders, a panoramic roof, carbon interior trim, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more! Available with remaining factory warranty!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From World Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.