2022 BMW X5

25,320 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i

12504217

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,320KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C09N9N43155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5UXCR6
  • Mileage 25,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2022 BMW X5