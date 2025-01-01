Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

71,653 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

Platinum

12536122

2022 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,653KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HCXNGC20852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,653 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2022 Ford Explorer