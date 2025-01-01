Menu
2022 Ford F-150

49,128 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

12470470

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1NKD71891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P-MEKAA
  • Mileage 49,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2022 Ford F-150