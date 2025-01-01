$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Used
136,429KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E88NFC20083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 136,429 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2022 Ford F-150