2022 Ford F-150

136,429 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

King Ranch

13078105

2022 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,429KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E88NFC20083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221

