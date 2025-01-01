$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
LARIAT
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Used
31,254KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT6NEF68201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P23606
- Mileage 31,254 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
2022 Ford F-250