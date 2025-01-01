Menu
2022 Ford F-250

31,254 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

12622941

2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,254KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT6NEF68201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P23606
  • Mileage 31,254 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221

