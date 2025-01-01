Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Mustang

60,008 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12610915

2022 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

  1. 12610915
  2. 12610915
  3. 12610915
  4. 12610915
  5. 12610915
  6. 12610915
  7. 12610915
  8. 12610915
  9. 12610915
  10. 12610915
  11. 12610915
  12. 12610915
  13. 12610915
  14. 12610915
  15. 12610915
  16. 12610915
  17. 12610915
  18. 12610915
  19. 12610915
  20. 12610915
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF9N5137815

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 80,612 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) 67,939 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford E450 Cutaway for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2023 Ford E450 Cutaway 101,129 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2022 Ford Mustang