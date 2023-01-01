$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5W2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10488021
- Stock #: 169278T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top