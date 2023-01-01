Menu
<p>A luxury compact SUV from Mercedes with 4matic and a 2.0L turbocharged engine, this GLC 300 is optioned in metallic grey on 19” AMG wheels, over a black interior with black wood trim. Luxury equipment includes Keyless Go, ambient interior lighting, a panoramic roof, heated steering, a 360-degree/multi-angle backup camera, Dynamic Select drive modes, and more!</p> <p>World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com</p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

14,239 KM

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

14,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB9NV391706

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60719
  • Mileage 14,239 KM

A luxury compact SUV from Mercedes with 4matic and a 2.0L turbocharged engine, this GLC 300 is optioned in metallic grey on 19” AMG wheels, over a black interior with black wood trim. Luxury equipment includes Keyless Go, ambient interior lighting, a panoramic roof, heated steering, a 360-degree/multi-angle backup camera, Dynamic Select drive modes, and more!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-XXXX

416-203-7010

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class