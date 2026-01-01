$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS24155
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Presenting the stunning 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5'7" box, finished in a sleek black color. This truck promises uncompromising performance with its 4×4 drivetrain and responsive handling, making it perfect for both on-road dynamism and off-road adventures.
The exterior boasts bold yet refined styling, equipped with alloy wheels and running boards that enhance its assertive look. Step inside to experience the luxury of leather seats complemented by leather trim and a leather steering wheel. The interior design is all about comfort and functionality, featuring power seats and windows, heated and cooled seats, plus ample cabin space for your crew.
Under the hood, the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with Fuelsaver MDS ensures impressive power and efficiency. Advanced technology elevates the driving experience with a state-of-the-art navigation system, a vibrant display, and smart device integration. Keep everyone entertained with satellite radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Prioritize safety with features like a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, and brake assist, ensuring safe travels every time you hit the road.
This vehicle is perfect for the driver who values strength, sophistication, and smart technology. Whether you're heading on a rugged adventure or just navigating city streets, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited fulfills every promise. Contact Summit Ford today to learn more and explore this remarkable truck.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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