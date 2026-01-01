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<p>Presenting the stunning 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5'7" box, finished in a sleek black color. This truck promises uncompromising performance with its 4×4 drivetrain and responsive handling, making it perfect for both on-road dynamism and off-road adventures.</p><p>The exterior boasts bold yet refined styling, equipped with alloy wheels and running boards that enhance its assertive look. Step inside to experience the luxury of leather seats complemented by leather trim and a leather steering wheel. The interior design is all about comfort and functionality, featuring power seats and windows, heated and cooled seats, plus ample cabin space for your crew.</p><p>Under the hood, the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with Fuelsaver MDS ensures impressive power and efficiency. Advanced technology elevates the driving experience with a state-of-the-art navigation system, a vibrant display, and smart device integration. Keep everyone entertained with satellite radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Prioritize safety with features like a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, and brake assist, ensuring safe travels every time you hit the road.</p><p>This vehicle is perfect for the driver who values strength, sophistication, and smart technology. Whether you're heading on a rugged adventure or just navigating city streets, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited fulfills every promise. Contact Summit Ford today to learn more and explore this remarkable truck.</p>

2022 RAM 1500

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14508376

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT3NN308314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS24155
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Presenting the stunning 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5'7" box, finished in a sleek black color. This truck promises uncompromising performance with its 4×4 drivetrain and responsive handling, making it perfect for both on-road dynamism and off-road adventures.

The exterior boasts bold yet refined styling, equipped with alloy wheels and running boards that enhance its assertive look. Step inside to experience the luxury of leather seats complemented by leather trim and a leather steering wheel. The interior design is all about comfort and functionality, featuring power seats and windows, heated and cooled seats, plus ample cabin space for your crew.

Under the hood, the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with Fuelsaver MDS ensures impressive power and efficiency. Advanced technology elevates the driving experience with a state-of-the-art navigation system, a vibrant display, and smart device integration. Keep everyone entertained with satellite radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Prioritize safety with features like a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, and brake assist, ensuring safe travels every time you hit the road.

This vehicle is perfect for the driver who values strength, sophistication, and smart technology. Whether you're heading on a rugged adventure or just navigating city streets, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited fulfills every promise. Contact Summit Ford today to learn more and explore this remarkable truck.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-6221

2022 RAM 1500