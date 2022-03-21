Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

9,727 KM

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

Trail | LOW Mileage! | *1-Owner* | CLEAN

2022 Toyota RAV4

Trail | LOW Mileage! | *1-Owner* | CLEAN

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

9,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8807447
  • Stock #: 18304
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV1NW258832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,727 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN, Ontario local, with ONE-OWNER history, our 2022 RAV4 is a like-new Toyota SUV optioned in Magnetic Grey Metallic with Ice Edge roof! This Trail-trim RAV4 is equipped with all-wheel drive, a 2.5L engine, and TRD Off-Road Package with black 18” alloy wheels and TRD front skid plate!



Modern luxury features also include keyless entry/push-button start, a JBL sound system, a 9” touch screen with navigation, a backup camera, heated/cooled power-adjustable front seats, heated steering, Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, wireless phone charging, adjustable drive modes, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 driver-safety assists!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

