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<p>Meet the stunning 2023 Ford Edge ST Line AWD in black, a perfect blend of power and sophistication tailored for ultimate driving pleasure. This all-wheel-drive marvel offers responsive handling, ensuring confidence on any road surface.</p><p>The Ford Edge boasts a beautifully styled SUV body that's both bold and distinctive. Slide inside, and you're greeted by an interior that exudes comfort and high-end styling, with heated front seats and a leather steering wheel adding a touch of luxury. The sleek design is further enhanced by the smart integration of alloy wheels, highlighting its sporty demeanor.</p><p>Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and satellite radio. The vehicle's advanced safety features, like lane assist and parking sensors, provide peace of mind on every journey. Experience seamless connectivity with smart device integration and a wi-fi hotspot, making this SUV perfect for those who value technology and convenience.</p><p>The 2023 Ford Edge ST Line AWD is ideal for those who seek a harmonious balance of style, comfort, and capability. Whether you're a tech-savvy adventurer or a safety-conscious family, this vehicle caters to your needs. Contact Summit Ford now to explore this outstanding SUV and make it your own.</p>

2023 Ford Edge

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Edge

ST Line

Watch This Vehicle
14508373

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J99PBA03416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS24151
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Meet the stunning 2023 Ford Edge ST Line AWD in black, a perfect blend of power and sophistication tailored for ultimate driving pleasure. This all-wheel-drive marvel offers responsive handling, ensuring confidence on any road surface.

The Ford Edge boasts a beautifully styled SUV body that's both bold and distinctive. Slide inside, and you're greeted by an interior that exudes comfort and high-end styling, with heated front seats and a leather steering wheel adding a touch of luxury. The sleek design is further enhanced by the smart integration of alloy wheels, highlighting its sporty demeanor.

Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and satellite radio. The vehicle's advanced safety features, like lane assist and parking sensors, provide peace of mind on every journey. Experience seamless connectivity with smart device integration and a wi-fi hotspot, making this SUV perfect for those who value technology and convenience.

The 2023 Ford Edge ST Line AWD is ideal for those who seek a harmonious balance of style, comfort, and capability. Whether you're a tech-savvy adventurer or a safety-conscious family, this vehicle caters to your needs. Contact Summit Ford now to explore this outstanding SUV and make it your own.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2023 Ford Edge