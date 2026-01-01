$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
ST Line
2023 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS24151
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Meet the stunning 2023 Ford Edge ST Line AWD in black, a perfect blend of power and sophistication tailored for ultimate driving pleasure. This all-wheel-drive marvel offers responsive handling, ensuring confidence on any road surface.
The Ford Edge boasts a beautifully styled SUV body that's both bold and distinctive. Slide inside, and you're greeted by an interior that exudes comfort and high-end styling, with heated front seats and a leather steering wheel adding a touch of luxury. The sleek design is further enhanced by the smart integration of alloy wheels, highlighting its sporty demeanor.
Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and satellite radio. The vehicle's advanced safety features, like lane assist and parking sensors, provide peace of mind on every journey. Experience seamless connectivity with smart device integration and a wi-fi hotspot, making this SUV perfect for those who value technology and convenience.
The 2023 Ford Edge ST Line AWD is ideal for those who seek a harmonious balance of style, comfort, and capability. Whether you're a tech-savvy adventurer or a safety-conscious family, this vehicle caters to your needs. Contact Summit Ford now to explore this outstanding SUV and make it your own.
Vehicle Features
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