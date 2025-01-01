Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Expedition

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12264724

2023 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1M89PEA00091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport | 3LT Preferred Equipment Group | Low KMS!!!! for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport | 3LT Preferred Equipment Group | Low KMS!!!! 130 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1970 Ford Mustang BOSS302 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
1970 Ford Mustang BOSS302 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Expedition