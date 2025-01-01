$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1M89PEA00091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
