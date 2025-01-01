Menu
2023 Ford F-150

7,093 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

12299174

2023 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,093KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG1PFC63300

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,093 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
