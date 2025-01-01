$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
2023 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,093KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG1PFC63300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 7,093 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Ford
2019 Ford Escape SEL Air-condition | Power Lift Gate | Power Driver Seat | Alloy Wheels | 103,512 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch | 3.5 Eco | Roof | 360 Camera | Interior Work Surface | 77,418 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve Pkg. | 22" Wheels | Roof | Navigation | 133,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Summit Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Ford
416-741-6221
2023 Ford F-150