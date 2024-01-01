Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A Pacific Blue Kia SUV with 3-row seating for 7, powered by a 2.5L engine with all-wheel drive, the Sorento features 18” alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, heated steering, adjustable drive modes, a backup camera, blind-spot assist, lane-keep assist, front-collision safety assist, and remaining factory warranty!</p> <p>World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com</p>

2023 Kia Sorento

22,830 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX Premium | One-Owner | 7 Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX Premium | One-Owner | 7 Seats

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 10942055
  2. 10942055
  3. 10942055
  4. 10942055
  5. 10942055
  6. 10942055
  7. 10942055
  8. 10942055
  9. 10942055
  10. 10942055
  11. 10942055
  12. 10942055
  13. 10942055
  14. 10942055
  15. 10942055
  16. 10942055
  17. 10942055
  18. 10942055
  19. 10942055
  20. 10942055
  21. 10942055
  22. 10942055
  23. 10942055
  24. 10942055
  25. 10942055
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC3PG181650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,830 KM

Vehicle Description

A Pacific Blue Kia SUV with 3-row seating for 7, powered by a 2.5L engine with all-wheel drive, the Sorento features 18” alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, heated steering, adjustable drive modes, a backup camera, blind-spot assist, lane-keep assist, front-collision safety assist, and remaining factory warranty!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Sports Tourer | One-Owner for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Sports Tourer | One-Owner 116,247 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 7 Passenger for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 7 Passenger 193,925 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes GLE 350 | Intelligent Drive | Night Package for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2023 Mercedes GLE 350 | Intelligent Drive | Night Package 19,289 KM $80,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sorento