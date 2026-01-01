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<p>Meet the 2024 Ford F-150 STX, painted in a sleek silver and equipped with 4×4 drivetrain, perfect for those who crave exhilarating performance and confident handling on any terrain.</p><p>The exterior of this truck captures attention with its robust design, featuring alloy wheels and heated mirrors that are not only functional in their ability to clear frost but also add to the aesthetic appeal. Step inside the spacious SuperCrew cab, and you'll find a well-appointed interior that ensures every journey is comfortable. Key features like power windows, cruise control, and keyless entry make daily drives effortlessly convenient.</p><p>Technology in the 2024 F-150 STX is crafted to keep you connected and safe. Through the intuitive interface of the navigation system and smart device integration, staying connected on the go is seamless. The addition of a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, and brake assist enhances your peace of mind by reinforcing driver assistance and safety. For those who love entertainment on the move, satellite radio and a built-in wi-fi hotspot guarantee endless multimedia possibilities.</p><p>This Ford F-150 STX is best suited for adventurous families and individuals seeking a reliable and technologically advanced partner for both work and play. Don't hesitate to reach out to Summit Ford to discover how this powerful truck can meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive!</p>

2024 Ford F-150

97,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Watch This Vehicle
14341097

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW2LP3RKE56407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26F186A
  • Mileage 97,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2024 Ford F-150 STX, painted in a sleek silver and equipped with 4×4 drivetrain, perfect for those who crave exhilarating performance and confident handling on any terrain.

The exterior of this truck captures attention with its robust design, featuring alloy wheels and heated mirrors that are not only functional in their ability to clear frost but also add to the aesthetic appeal. Step inside the spacious SuperCrew cab, and you'll find a well-appointed interior that ensures every journey is comfortable. Key features like power windows, cruise control, and keyless entry make daily drives effortlessly convenient.

Technology in the 2024 F-150 STX is crafted to keep you connected and safe. Through the intuitive interface of the navigation system and smart device integration, staying connected on the go is seamless. The addition of a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, and brake assist enhances your peace of mind by reinforcing driver assistance and safety. For those who love entertainment on the move, satellite radio and a built-in wi-fi hotspot guarantee endless multimedia possibilities.

This Ford F-150 STX is best suited for adventurous families and individuals seeking a reliable and technologically advanced partner for both work and play. Don't hesitate to reach out to Summit Ford to discover how this powerful truck can meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-6221

2024 Ford F-150