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2024 Ford F-150
STX
2024 Ford F-150
STX
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26F186A
- Mileage 97,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2024 Ford F-150 STX, painted in a sleek silver and equipped with 4×4 drivetrain, perfect for those who crave exhilarating performance and confident handling on any terrain.
The exterior of this truck captures attention with its robust design, featuring alloy wheels and heated mirrors that are not only functional in their ability to clear frost but also add to the aesthetic appeal. Step inside the spacious SuperCrew cab, and you'll find a well-appointed interior that ensures every journey is comfortable. Key features like power windows, cruise control, and keyless entry make daily drives effortlessly convenient.
Technology in the 2024 F-150 STX is crafted to keep you connected and safe. Through the intuitive interface of the navigation system and smart device integration, staying connected on the go is seamless. The addition of a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, and brake assist enhances your peace of mind by reinforcing driver assistance and safety. For those who love entertainment on the move, satellite radio and a built-in wi-fi hotspot guarantee endless multimedia possibilities.
This Ford F-150 STX is best suited for adventurous families and individuals seeking a reliable and technologically advanced partner for both work and play. Don't hesitate to reach out to Summit Ford to discover how this powerful truck can meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
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Additional Features
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