Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

15,570 KM

Details Features

$70,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13118555

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

  1. 13118555
  2. 13118555
  3. 13118555
  4. 13118555
  5. 13118555
  6. 13118555
  7. 13118555
  8. 13118555
  9. 13118555
  10. 13118555
  11. 13118555
  12. 13118555
Contact Seller

$70,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU2RMA51658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select 51,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Platinum 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 131,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$70,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E