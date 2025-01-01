$70,585+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$70,585
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU2RMA51658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Ford
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select 51,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Platinum 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 131,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Summit Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
$70,585
+ taxes & licensing>
Summit Ford
416-741-6221
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E