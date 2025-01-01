Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Ford Maverick

50 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Maverick

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12425370

2025 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

  1. 12425370
  2. 12425370
  3. 12425370
  4. 12425370
  5. 12425370
  6. 12425370
  7. 12425370
  8. 12425370
  9. 12425370
  10. 12425370
  11. 12425370
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8JA8SRA63688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 64,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes GLE 450 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2021 Mercedes GLE 450 99,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium Leather | Roof | Navigation | AWD | for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Ford Edge Titanium Leather | Roof | Navigation | AWD | 95,878 KM $24,588 + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

Contact Seller
2025 Ford Maverick