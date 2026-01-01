$85,930+ taxes & licensing
2026 Ford F-150
XLT
2026 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$85,930
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26F433
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the future of powerful performance with the stunning 2026 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box in eye-catching black, complemented by its robust 4×4 drivetrain. Ready to handle any terrain with precision, this truck promises a commanding experience on and off the road.
The imposing exterior boasts an Agate Black Metallic finish enhanced by the XLT Black Appearance Package Plus, featuring a sleek Black Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, and striking Dual Exhaust with Black Tips. Ride on the stylish 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, while the 6" Black Running Boards make entry and exit a breeze. Inside, experience luxury with the Black ActiveX Trimmed Front Seats equipped with power adjustments for both driver and passenger, and a flow-through console with a floor shifter adding to the sophisticated interior.
On the technology front, the 2026 Ford F-150 incorporates cutting-edge features such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you seamlessly connected on every journey. A Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio ensure in-car entertainment is always at your fingertips. Safety is a priority with advanced options like lane assist, brake assist, parking sensors and a securicode keyless-entry keypad for enhanced peace of mind on every drive.
This truck is ideally suited for those who demand power and elegance in equal measure. If you're seeking a reliable partner for work or adventure, look no further. Reach out to Summit Ford today to learn more about what makes the 2026 Ford F-150 XLT the perfect choice for you.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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