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<p>Step into the future of powerful performance with the stunning 2026 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box in eye-catching black, complemented by its robust 4×4 drivetrain. Ready to handle any terrain with precision, this truck promises a commanding experience on and off the road.</p><p>The imposing exterior boasts an Agate Black Metallic finish enhanced by the XLT Black Appearance Package Plus, featuring a sleek Black Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, and striking Dual Exhaust with Black Tips. Ride on the stylish 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, while the 6" Black Running Boards make entry and exit a breeze. Inside, experience luxury with the Black ActiveX Trimmed Front Seats equipped with power adjustments for both driver and passenger, and a flow-through console with a floor shifter adding to the sophisticated interior.</p><p>On the technology front, the 2026 Ford F-150 incorporates cutting-edge features such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you seamlessly connected on every journey. A Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio ensure in-car entertainment is always at your fingertips. Safety is a priority with advanced options like lane assist, brake assist, parking sensors and a securicode keyless-entry keypad for enhanced peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>This truck is ideally suited for those who demand power and elegance in equal measure. If you're seeking a reliable partner for work or adventure, look no further. Reach out to Summit Ford today to learn more about what makes the 2026 Ford F-150 XLT the perfect choice for you.</p>

2026 Ford F-150

50 KM

Details Description Features

$85,930

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14445274

2026 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$85,930

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
50KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW3L85TKE71999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26F433
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the future of powerful performance with the stunning 2026 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box in eye-catching black, complemented by its robust 4×4 drivetrain. Ready to handle any terrain with precision, this truck promises a commanding experience on and off the road.

The imposing exterior boasts an Agate Black Metallic finish enhanced by the XLT Black Appearance Package Plus, featuring a sleek Black Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, and striking Dual Exhaust with Black Tips. Ride on the stylish 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, while the 6" Black Running Boards make entry and exit a breeze. Inside, experience luxury with the Black ActiveX Trimmed Front Seats equipped with power adjustments for both driver and passenger, and a flow-through console with a floor shifter adding to the sophisticated interior.

On the technology front, the 2026 Ford F-150 incorporates cutting-edge features such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you seamlessly connected on every journey. A Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio ensure in-car entertainment is always at your fingertips. Safety is a priority with advanced options like lane assist, brake assist, parking sensors and a securicode keyless-entry keypad for enhanced peace of mind on every drive.

This truck is ideally suited for those who demand power and elegance in equal measure. If you're seeking a reliable partner for work or adventure, look no further. Reach out to Summit Ford today to learn more about what makes the 2026 Ford F-150 XLT the perfect choice for you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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$85,930

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2026 Ford F-150