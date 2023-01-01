Menu
2007 Saturn Sky

35,450 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-328-5644

REDLINE

Location

North Country Auto Sales

36 Lindsay Street Box 787, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0

705-328-5644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907598
  • Stock #: NC-4279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NC-4279
  • Mileage 35,450 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Redline edition with super low km.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Redline

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

