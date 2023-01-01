$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-328-5644
2007 Saturn Sky
REDLINE
Location
North Country Auto Sales
36 Lindsay Street Box 787, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
35,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9907598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # NC-4279
- Mileage 35,450 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Redline edition with super low km.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Redline
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Leather Seats
