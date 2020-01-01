Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota RAV4

I4 Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

I4 Limited

Location

Kawartha Kars

562 County Rd 121, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0

705-887-5775

  1. 4471194
  2. 4471194
  3. 4471194
  4. 4471194
  5. 4471194
  6. 4471194
  7. 4471194
  8. 4471194
  9. 4471194
  10. 4471194
  11. 4471194
  12. 4471194
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4471194
  • Stock #: 5930
  • VIN: 2T3DF4DV7AW052350
Exterior Colour
Pacific Blue Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Vehicle Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Lumbar Support
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • Cargo Net
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • dual mirrors
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front air dam
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Pulse Wiper
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • AM/FM/CD Player
  • Second Row Removable Seat
  • Cargo Area TieDown
  • Conventional Spare
  • Folding Split Rr Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kawartha Kars

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 231,500 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 231,500 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
Kawartha Kars

Kawartha Kars

562 County Rd 121, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-887-XXXX

(click to show)

705-887-5775

Alternate Numbers
1-800-749-8238

Send A Message