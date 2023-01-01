Menu
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

94,547 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-328-5644

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline

Location

North Country Auto Sales

36 Lindsay Street Box 787, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0

705-328-5644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,547KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907700
  • Stock #: NC-4328
  • VIN: 3VWJA7AT1FM612360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 94,547 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE ,CLEAN VW BETTLE, DIESEL, AUTO ,MOONROOF. CERTIFIED. CLEAN CARPROOF. CALL TERRY - 705-328-5644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

