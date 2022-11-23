Menu
2018 Ford E450

243,470 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-328-5644

18' CUBE

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9436908
  • Stock #: NC-4320
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F66JDC21249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 243,470 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE -E450 WITH 192" EXTENDED  WHEELBASE AND 18' TRANSIT BOX. ROLL UP FREAR DOOR ANDSLIDE OUT RAMP. NEW TIRES. WILL BE SOLD WITH ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

