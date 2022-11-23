$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-328-5644
2018 Ford E450
2018 Ford E450
18' CUBE
Location
North Country Auto Sales
36 Lindsay Street Box 787, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
705-328-5644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
243,470KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9436908
- Stock #: NC-4320
- VIN: 1FDWE4F66JDC21249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 243,470 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE -E450 WITH 192" EXTENDED WHEELBASE AND 18' TRANSIT BOX. ROLL UP FREAR DOOR ANDSLIDE OUT RAMP. NEW TIRES. WILL BE SOLD WITH ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Country Auto Sales
North Country Auto Sales
36 Lindsay Street Box 787, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0