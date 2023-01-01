Menu
2005 Honda Civic

88,700 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

4DR SE AUTO

2005 Honda Civic

4DR SE AUTO

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10506210
  • VIN: 2hges16315h033276

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,700 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY CERTIFIED, VERY LOW MILLAGE, SPECIAL EDITION MINT CONDITION NO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS AND TWO OWNERS, WON'T LAST, Ice Cold AC, AUX (auxiliary), CD player, Large Cargo Space, Large Cabin Space, clean vehicle great for someone who needs a fuel-efficient, reliable car to commute.

Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit is welcome.

Japanese sports car has been serving Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

416-823-8404

