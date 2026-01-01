$4,490+ taxes & licensing
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2006 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
2006 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$4,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
289,000KM
VIN 5FNRL38666B509903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0868
- Mileage 289,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
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$4,490
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Japanese Sport Car
416-823-8404
2006 Honda Odyssey