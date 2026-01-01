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2006 Honda Odyssey

289,000 KM

Details Features

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing
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2006 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14501272

2006 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

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Contact Seller

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
289,000KM
VIN 5FNRL38666B509903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0868
  • Mileage 289,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
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416-823-8404

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$4,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2006 Honda Odyssey