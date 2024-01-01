Menu
Account
Sign In
No accident, one owner ,safety ,warranty, 2.4 L GAS , Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! Body Style 2WD 5DR Doors 4 Engine 2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color red Interior Color gray Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. Equipment 5 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD POWER LOCKS ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS ABS CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS SEAT TYPE - BUCKET ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL POWER STEERING SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR BAG ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS TRACTION CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP REAR DEFOGGER

2007 Honda CR-V

192,000 KM

Details Description

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 11338414
  2. 11338414
  3. 11338414
  4. 11338414
  5. 11338414
  6. 11338414
  7. 11338414
  8. 11338414
  9. 11338414
  10. 11338414
  11. 11338414
  12. 11338414
  13. 11338414
  14. 11338414
  15. 11338414
  16. 11338414
  17. 11338414
  18. 11338414
  19. 11338414
  20. 11338414
  21. 11338414
Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,000KM
VIN 5j6re38307l800065

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0401
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident, one owner ,safety ,warranty, 2.4 L GAS , Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! Body Style

2WD 5DR
Doors
4
Engine
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
red
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
POWER LOCKS
ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
ABS
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX for sale in Fenwick, ON
2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX 164,000 KM $16,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Fenwick, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 238,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L for sale in Fenwick, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 232,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2007 Honda CR-V