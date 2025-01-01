$7,490+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Base
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$7,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0518
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Car fax, Safety and powertrain, warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome, Limited edition,
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.
4WD 4DR 4-CYL (NATL)
4 Doors
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
gray
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
4WD
POWER LOCKS
5 PASSENGER
POWER MIRRORS
ABS
POWER STEERING
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER WINDOWS
AIR BAG
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR CONDITIONING
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AM/FM/CD
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
SPOILER
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
HARD TOP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Japanese Sport Car
