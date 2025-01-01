Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean Car fax, Safety and powertrain, warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome, Limited edition, Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years. 4WD 4DR 4-CYL (NATL) 4 Doors 2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL Automatic Transmission 4 Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color silver Interior Color gray Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. Equipment 4WD POWER LOCKS 5 PASSENGER POWER MIRRORS ABS POWER STEERING ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER WINDOWS AIR BAG REAR DEFOGGER AIR CONDITIONING ROOF LUGGAGE RACK AM/FM/CD SEAT TYPE - BUCKET CLOTH SEATS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS CRUISE CONTROL SPOILER ELECTRIC MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL HARD TOP

2007 Toyota RAV4

210,000 KM

Details Description

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

Watch This Vehicle
12100669

2007 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Contact Seller

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,000KM
VIN JTMBD33V575118709

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0518
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Car fax, Safety and powertrain, warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome, Limited edition,

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.

4WD 4DR 4-CYL (NATL)
4 Doors
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color

silver
Interior Color
gray
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No

High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
4WD

POWER LOCKS

5 PASSENGER

POWER MIRRORS

ABS

POWER STEERING

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

POWER WINDOWS

AIR BAG

REAR DEFOGGER

AIR CONDITIONING

ROOF LUGGAGE RACK

AM/FM/CD

SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

CLOTH SEATS

SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS

CRUISE CONTROL

SPOILER

ELECTRIC MIRRORS

TRACTION CONTROL

HARD TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base for sale in Fenwick, ON
2007 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base 210,000 KM $7,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Tesla Model S Model S 90D AWD for sale in Fenwick, ON
2016 Tesla Model S Model S 90D AWD 205,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van 119 WB for sale in Fenwick, ON
2015 RAM Cargo Van 119 WB 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota RAV4