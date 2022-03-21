$19,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Sprinter
Liftgate cube van 3500 dually
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$19,990
- Listing ID: 8973013
- Stock #: 0115
- VIN: wdxpf445289358081
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 0115
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, One owner, 14 FT Cube van with Liftgate, 3500 dually, 3 front Seats, Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 83 inches, Cargo Width: 86 inches, GVWR: 11,030 lbs, Front Axle:4,080 lbs, Rear Axle: 7,720 lbs, Wheel Base: 170 inches, Tire Size: LT215/85/16,3.0 L Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power window, power lock, keyless entry, c/d, comes with safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
