2008 Dodge Sprinter

254,000 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2008 Dodge Sprinter

2008 Dodge Sprinter

Liftgate cube van 3500 dually

2008 Dodge Sprinter

Liftgate cube van 3500 dually

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8973013
  • Stock #: 0115
  • VIN: wdxpf445289358081

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0115
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, One owner, 14 FT Cube van with Liftgate, 3500 dually, 3 front Seats, Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 83 inches, Cargo Width: 86 inches, GVWR: 11,030 lbs, Front Axle:4,080 lbs, Rear Axle: 7,720 lbs, Wheel Base: 170 inches, Tire Size: LT215/85/16,3.0 L Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power window, power lock, keyless entry, c/d, comes with safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

