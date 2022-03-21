2008 Dodge Sprinter ...

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 2 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8973013

8973013 Stock #: 0115

0115 VIN: wdxpf445289358081

Vehicle Details Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 0115

Mileage 254,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.