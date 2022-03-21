Menu
2008 Ford F-550

123,000 KM

Details Description

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2008 Ford F-550

2008 Ford F-550

Bucket Truck F550 XL

2008 Ford F-550

Bucket Truck F550 XL

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8973016
  Stock #: 0112
  VIN: 1fdaf56r78ed46398

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 0112
  Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low millage Bucket truck , F-550 XL super Duty, V8 Power stroke , GVWR: 19,500 lbs, Front Axle:7,000 lbs, Rear Axle: 13,660 lbs, Wheel Base: 176 inches, Tire Size: 225/70/19.5G, 8 cylinder 6.4L Diesel, 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, c/d, and more. Tax, safety, E-test and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

