2008 Ford F-550
Bucket Truck F550 XL
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
- VIN: 1fdaf56r78ed46398
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Low millage Bucket truck , F-550 XL super Duty, V8 Power stroke , GVWR: 19,500 lbs, Front Axle:7,000 lbs, Rear Axle: 13,660 lbs, Wheel Base: 176 inches, Tire Size: 225/70/19.5G, 8 cylinder 6.4L Diesel, 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, c/d, and more. Tax, safety, E-test and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
