Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

2008 Lexus RX 400h

253,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
253,000KM
VIN jtjhw31u582063502

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

4WD 4DR HYBRID
Doors
4
Engine
3.3L 6CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
Engine Details 6 Cylinder Hybrid
Drive Battery Charging Port No
Headlight Type HID (Xenon)
High Value Options
heated seats - driver and passenger
rain sensor front windshield
leather
sunroof/moonroof
memory seat
xenon headlights
Equipment
4WD
AM/FM/CD
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
5 PASSENGER
CARGO COVER
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR BAG
POWER LIFTGATE
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2008 Lexus RX 400h