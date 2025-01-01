Menu
2 units in stock, Car Fax Available, safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!! No Charging Port, Charges while you drive! 4WD 4DR HYBRID Engine 3.3L 6CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID Automatic Transmission Drivetrain 4 Wheel Drive Headlight Type HID (Xenon) High Value Options: HomeLink, Memory Seats, Am/Fm/Cd, Power Mirrors, Locks, Windows, Seats, 4WD, Tow Package, Dual Climate Control, Power Steering, Rear Entertainment, Power Sunroof, Heat Seats, Luggage Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Cargo Cover, Keyless Entry, Cargo Cover, Cruise Control, ABS, Traction Control, Captain chairs, Leather Interior, Driver and Passenger Airbag, We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2008 Lexus RX 400h

282,451 KM

Details Description Features

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid + SUNROOF+ TOW PKG

13132364

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid + SUNROOF+ TOW PKG

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
282,451KM
VIN JTJHW31U082047840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,451 KM

Vehicle Description

2 units in stock, Car Fax Available, safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!

No Charging Port, Charges while you drive! 4WD 4DR HYBRID
Engine 3.3L 6CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID Automatic Transmission Drivetrain 4 Wheel Drive
Headlight Type HID (Xenon)

High Value Options:
HomeLink,
Memory Seats,
Am/Fm/Cd,
Power Mirrors, Locks, Windows, Seats,
4WD,
Tow Package,
Dual Climate Control,
Power Steering,
Rear Entertainment,
Power Sunroof,
Heat Seats,
Luggage Rack,
Telescoping Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Control,
Power Liftgate,
Rear View Camera,
Cargo Cover,
Keyless Entry,
Cargo Cover,
Cruise Control,
ABS,
Traction Control,
Captain chairs,
Leather Interior,
Driver and Passenger Airbag,

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Package
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$5,490

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2008 Lexus RX 400h