2009 Chevrolet Express

192,000 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2009 Chevrolet Express

2009 Chevrolet Express

4500 14 foot qeub van

2009 Chevrolet Express

4500 14 foot qeub van

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 2800
  VIN: 1GBKG31K691121715

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Car proof, Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 86 inches, Cargo Width: 96 inches, DOOR WIDTH ;7.2 INCHES ,DOOR HEIGHT:79 INCHES ,GVWR: 14,170 lbs, Front Axle: 4,591 lbs, Rear Axle: 9,581 lbs, Wheel Base: 159 inches, Tire Size:245/75/16 E, 6.0 L GAS, Auto, power steering, a/c, Radio, 90% Michelin tires, warranty certify tax and licensing is extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

