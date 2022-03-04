Menu
2009 Chevrolet Express

369,500 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2009 Chevrolet Express

2009 Chevrolet Express

3500 Cutaway G3500

2009 Chevrolet Express

3500 Cutaway G3500

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

369,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619830
  • Stock #: 9997
  • VIN: 1GBJG31K991165798

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 9997
  • Mileage 369,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, Cutaway G3500, 15 ft. Step van used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning and mechanical. Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. Financing and Trades are welcome. Safety, e-tests, tax and licensing is extra. Length: 15 ft, cargo width: 92 inches, cargo height: 80 inches, GVWR: 12,300 lbs Front Axle: 4,600 lbs, Rear axle 8,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E, V8 6L. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

