2009 Ford Econoline
E-150 Commercial
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 0483
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Shelves, Roof Rack, Invertor. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!
VIN :1FTNE14W39DA40624
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified
