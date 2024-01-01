Menu
CAR FAX, tow package, keyless entery8 CYL, 4.6 L GAS, CD/AM/FM/AUX, C/C, Tint window Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, TRACTION CONTROL AS IS, tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 2WD SUPERCAB 145" 4 Doors Engine 4.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color BLACK Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes 5 PASSENGER AIR BAG CLOTH SEATS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS ABS AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP TRACTION CONTROL ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL AM/FM POWER STEERING

2009 Ford F-150

378,000 KM

Details Description

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150

2WD SuperCab 145 XLT

2009 Ford F-150

2WD SuperCab 145 XLT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

378,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTRX12839FB43305

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 378,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR FAX, tow package, keyless entery8 CYL, 4.6 L GAS, CD/AM/FM/AUX, C/C, Tint window Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, TRACTION CONTROL AS IS,
tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2WD SUPERCAB 145"
4 Doors
Engine
4.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
5 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM
POWER STEERING

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2009 Ford F-150