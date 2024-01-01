$2,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
2WD SuperCab 145 XLT
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$2,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 378,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CAR FAX, tow package, keyless entery8 CYL, 4.6 L GAS, CD/AM/FM/AUX, C/C, Tint window Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, TRACTION CONTROL AS IS,
tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
2WD SUPERCAB 145"
4 Doors
Engine
4.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
5 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM
POWER STEERING
