Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Subaru Forester

198,000 KM

Details Description

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto X w-Prem-All-Weather

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto X w-Prem-All-Weather

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 8231073
  2. 8231073
  3. 8231073
  4. 8231073
  5. 8231073
  6. 8231073
  7. 8231073
  8. 8231073
  9. 8231073
  10. 8231073
  11. 8231073
  12. 8231073
  13. 8231073
  14. 8231073
  15. 8231073
  16. 8231073
  17. 8231073
  18. 8231073
  19. 8231073
  20. 8231073
  21. 8231073
  22. 8231073
  23. 8231073
  24. 8231073
  25. 8231073
  26. 8231073
  27. 8231073
  28. 8231073
Contact Seller

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8231073
  • Stock #: 2545
  • VIN: JF2SH63699H754227

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2545
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, key less entry , Auto, comes cd/am/fm, power windows, power lock, power mirror, cruise control, and more, Vehicle comes certified with 2 year power-train warranty unlimited kms and we also welcome your trades! Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! any credit welcome Tax and licensing is extra. No hidden fees. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

2013 Nissan NV200 ca...
 384,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Police Int...
 302,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Police Int...
 284,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory