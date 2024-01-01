Menu
No accident, safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 yea

2010 BMW X3

194,000 KM

Details Description

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,000KM
VIN wbxpc7c41awe53920

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident, safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 yea
AWD 4DR
3.0L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
tan
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
Not Reported
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
drive train - all wheel
panorama roof
heated seats - driver and passenger
rain sensor front windshield
leather
sunroof
memory seat
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CARGO COVER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
SPOILER
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
FOG LIGHTS

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2010 BMW X3