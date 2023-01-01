Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Fusion

201,000 KM

Details Description

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Hybrid FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Hybrid FWD

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 10094565
  2. 10094565
  3. 10094565
  4. 10094565
  5. 10094565
  6. 10094565
  7. 10094565
  8. 10094565
  9. 10094565
  10. 10094565
  11. 10094565
  12. 10094565
  13. 10094565
  14. 10094565
  15. 10094565
  16. 10094565
  17. 10094565
  18. 10094565
  19. 10094565
  20. 10094565
  21. 10094565
  22. 10094565
  23. 10094565
  24. 10094565
Contact Seller

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
201,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10094565
  • Stock #: 2845
  • VIN: 3FADP0L3XAR228890

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid , 4 CYL, 2.5 L,
CARFAX REPORT. BACK UP CAMERA, Leather interior, heated seats, heated mirrors, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Seat, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control, Tint window & much more, Only Certify tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Owned by Crystal Indo Auto Sale has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

2010 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 201,000 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Police Int...
 320,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 2500...
 217,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory