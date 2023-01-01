$5,990+ tax & licensing
416-823-8404
2010 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Hybrid FWD
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10094565
- Stock #: 2845
- VIN: 3FADP0L3XAR228890
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid , 4 CYL, 2.5 L,
CARFAX REPORT. BACK UP CAMERA, Leather interior, heated seats, heated mirrors, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Seat, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control, Tint window & much more, Only Certify tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Owned by Crystal Indo Auto Sale has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra.
