Menu
Account
Sign In
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Only 2 Previous Owners!! Several service records. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! Full specs & features 2010 Ford Ranger Trim XL REGULAR CAB STD BED Powertrain Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 2.3L 4cyl, Gas Odometer 95,137 KM Exterior/interior colour White / Gray 3 Seats 2 Doors VIN 1FTKR1AD1APA35726 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Power Steering Radio Equipment: AM/FM Roof Type: Hard Top ABS Side Both Air Bags We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2010 Ford Ranger

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Ranger

2WD Reg Cab 112 XL

Watch This Vehicle
13123073

2010 Ford Ranger

2WD Reg Cab 112 XL

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 13123073
  2. 13123073
  3. 13123073
  4. 13123073
  5. 13123073
  6. 13123073
  7. 13123073
  8. 13123073
  9. 13123073
  10. 13123073
  11. 13123073
  12. 13123073
  13. 13123073
  14. 13123073
  15. 13123073
  16. 13123073
  17. 13123073
  18. 13123073
  19. 13123073
  20. 13123073
  21. 13123073
  22. 13123073
  23. 13123073
Contact Seller

$9,190

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,000KM
VIN 1ftkr1ad1apa35726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0682
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Only 2 Previous Owners!! Several service records. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

Full specs & features
2010 Ford Ranger
Trim
XL REGULAR CAB STD BED
Powertrain
Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 2.3L 4cyl, Gas
Odometer
95,137 KM
Exterior/interior colour
White / Gray
3 Seats
2 Doors
VIN 1FTKR1AD1APA35726
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Roof Type: Hard Top
ABS
Side Both Air Bags

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2005 Ford F-350 Reg Cab SuperDuty 165 WB XL for sale in Fenwick, ON
2005 Ford F-350 Reg Cab SuperDuty 165 WB XL 107,000 KM $2,490 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr HB Auto Trendline for sale in Fenwick, ON
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr HB Auto Trendline 225,000 KM $4,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R-T Rallye for sale in Fenwick, ON
2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R-T Rallye 277,000 KM $5,590 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2010 Ford Ranger