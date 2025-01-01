$9,190+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
2WD Reg Cab 112 XL
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$9,190
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 0682
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Only 2 Previous Owners!! Several service records. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!
Full specs & features
Trim
XL REGULAR CAB STD BED
Powertrain
Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 2.3L 4cyl, Gas
Odometer
95,137 KM
Exterior/interior colour
White / Gray
3 Seats
2 Doors
VIN 1FTKR1AD1APA35726
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Roof Type: Hard Top
ABS
Side Both Air Bags
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
