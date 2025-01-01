$7,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0525
- Mileage 330,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT, safety & Warranty, WARRANTY can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
4WD 5DR
4 Engine
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
sunroof/moonroof
Equipment
4WD
POWER DRIVER SEAT
5 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING
REAR DEFOGGER
AM/FM/CD
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
