2010 Honda CR-V

330,000 KM

Details Description

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

12108947

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
330,000KM
VIN 5J6RE4H58AL801317

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0525
  • Mileage 330,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT, safety & Warranty, WARRANTY can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

4WD 5DR
4 Engine

2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type

Gasoline
Transmission

Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain

4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits

Exterior Color

white
Interior Color

gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

High Value Options
sunroof/moonroof

Equipment
4WD

POWER DRIVER SEAT

5 PASSENGER

POWER LOCKS

ABS

POWER MIRRORS

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

POWER STEERING

AIR BAG

POWER WINDOWS

AIR CONDITIONING

REAR DEFOGGER

AM/FM/CD

SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

CLOTH SEATS

SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS

CRUISE CONTROL

TRACTION CONTROL

ELECTRIC MIRRORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

