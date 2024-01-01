Menu
car fax ,safety ,warranty, 2.4 L and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 4DR WGN W/RES Doors 4 Engine 3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color gray Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options 3rd row seating rear air conditioning Equipment 8 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATS POWER LOCKS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS ABS CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS SPOILER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL AIR BAG ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP REAR DEFOGGER AM/FM/CD POWER DRIVER SEAT SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

2010 Honda Odyssey

275,000 KM

Details Description

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn SE w-RES

2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn SE w-RES

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

275,000KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL3H53AB502701

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0297
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

2010 Honda Odyssey