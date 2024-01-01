$6,490+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn SE w-RES
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0297
- Mileage 275,000 KM
Vehicle Description
car fax ,safety ,warranty, 2.4 L and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
4DR WGN W/RES
Doors 4
Engine
3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
rear air conditioning
Equipment
8 PASSENGER
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
SPOILER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER
AM/FM/CD
POWER DRIVER SEAT
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
