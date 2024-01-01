$5,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Car fax, safety & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km, Warranty can be upgraded, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
AWD 4DR
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Automatic Transmission
Drive Train - All Wheel
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
black
Registration Province
2011 Dodge Journey R/T
High Value Options
7 PASSENGER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER PASSENGER SEAT
KEYLESS GO
POWER STEERING
OWNER'S MANUAL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER DOOR LOCKS
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-823-8404