Car fax, safety & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km, Warranty can be upgraded, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 2011 Dodge Journey R/T AWD 4DR 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Automatic Transmission All Wheel Drive 216,333 KM Exterior Color: silver Interior Color: black High Value Options: 7 PASSENGER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, KEYLESS GO, POWER STEERING, OWNER'S MANUAL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS

2011 Dodge Journey

216,333 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

2011 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,333KM
VIN 3d4ph6fg6bt550746

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,333 KM

Car fax, safety & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km, Warranty can be upgraded, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

AWD 4DR

3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL

Automatic Transmission


Drive Train - All Wheel
Odometer Digits

Exterior Color

silver
Interior Color

black
Registration Province


2011 Dodge Journey R/T

7 PASSENGER

POWER DRIVER SEAT

AIR CONDITIONING

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER PASSENGER SEAT

KEYLESS GO

POWER STEERING

OWNER'S MANUAL

POWER WINDOWS

POWER DOOR LOCKS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
2011 Dodge Journey